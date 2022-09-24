3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $329,900

Don't miss out on this brand new, beautifully constructed home located in the quiet and charming Mayfield area of Sapulpa. Built and finished in 2022 by Chasseur homes, this spacious and family friendly home has a highly desirable one story floorplan and offers up an open layout complete with a welcoming side porch that is perfect for enjoying a peaceful evening away from the noise and chaos of city life. From the vaulted ceilings, split floorplan, brick fireplace, and beautiful flooring, no amount was spared in the quality, details, and finishes throughout the entirety of this wonderful home. Upon entering, you will immediately notice the light and bright ambiance of the living area that flows seamlessly into an immaculate kitchen. The kitchen itself features a breakfast nook, island with generous storage, large pantry, and a six burner gas range that is perfect for cooking family meals. Just beyond the main living area are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom features tray ceilings and its own private bathroom complete with dual sinks and a luxurious tiled shower with glass door. Conveniently located near Sapulpa High School, US Route 66, and 20 mins from downtown Tulsa. This highly energy efficient home is an absolute must see!