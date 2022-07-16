3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $325,000

Single story with 3 beds & 2 baths! Spacious and open home with welcoming side porch in a charming and quaint neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings, split floorplan, brick fireplace, and beautiful flooring throughout the entire home. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, island with generous storage and a large pantry. Highly energy efficient home. Conveniently located near Sapulpa High School, US Route 66, and 20 mins from downtown Tulsa. This home is an absolute must see!