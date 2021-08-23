 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $325,000

  Updated
Welcome home to this entertainer's dream! Situated on a large lot, almost an acre, sparkling gunite pool & large covered patio, perfect for gathering or relaxing. Feels like country living but close enough to city conveniences. 2 large living areas, lovely natural light, kitchen has granite, double ovens & ample cabinetry. Unique stone walls & fireplace. Wetbar, casual & formal dining, great sized beds, 3 baths & oversized laundry/mudoom. Put this one of a kind home on your list it will not disappoint!

