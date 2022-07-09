 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $289,500

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $289,500

**Coming Soon No Showings or Offers Until 7/8/22** 3 bed 2 bath plus office, 10 foot ceilings in the main areas, 9 foot in bedrooms and bathrooms. Granite counters, gorgeous LED fireplace with shiplap and rustic wood mantle. Engineered hardwood floors, tile shower in master bath. Safe room in garage. Insulated garage door and large floored attic space. Neighborhood has a pond and trails. Showings ONLY on Friday July 8 5-7PM and Sunday July 10 10AM-5.PM Offer deadline Monday July 11 at noon.

