Newly remodeled cottage style home on 1.2 acres. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open floor plan with large family room, kitchen/dining area, a large common bathroom with shower and a spacious primary bedroom and bath with Large walk in shower w/ three shower heads, separate his and her vanities and a large walk-in closet. Spacious upstairs has a uncompleted kitchenette, laundry/closet and also includes a full bath. 20x24 shop that has electric and water. Setting atop a hill wait until you see the views that this amazing property has to offer!