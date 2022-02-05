3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $250,000

Lovely new home in beautiful Sapulpa subdivision that qualifies 100% financing with 0 down payment USDA loan.. Interior has open concept design with beautiful fireplace. Large 3 car garage and back patio ready for your next barbecue. The home is near shopping, golf and schools. Neighborhood has a large playground. Brand new hot tub and hot tub slab - stays with the home! No Showings or Offers Until Friday Feb 4 2022.