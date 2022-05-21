NEW CONSTRUCTION! The Madison floor plan features a single story 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Enjoy dual sinks with vanity area, and walk-in closet in master. Open concept living area, with large kitchen island -perfect for entertaining. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and granite throughout home. Located on a corner lot, just minutes from the Creek Turnpike. Home is set to be completed in June! **Builder is offering 1 year home warranty
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $213,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Eagles of 2022 delivered with a loud, clean and infinitely satisfying reminder that they owned the ’70s.
While the new owner is fumbling with his keys to unlock the front door, a minivan pulls up to the curb and four or five people climb out, cell phones in hand, ready to start taking pictures.
‘It's hot. We’re thirsty’: Spectators contend with steep booze price at Southern Hills PGA Championship
On equal footing with the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson and the looming threat of the LIV Golf Series, another controversial subject has dominated the conversation this week at Southern Hills: the cost of alcohol.
Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'
Tiger Woods is the same age, 46, as Jack Nicklaus was when Nicklaus won his 18th and final major, the 1986 Masters.
The Broken Arrow native will be featured on a documentary about the 1977 slayings of three girls at Camp Scott in Oklahoma. "I could have been one of them," Chenoweth says.
An Osage and Otoe-Missouria Broken Arrow senior and her mother are speaking out after a graduation night confrontation with school district employees over an eagle feather. #oklaed
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
He tipped the driver $16.
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
Republicans were reluctant to criticize Gov. Stitt directly, but Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said: “I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”