3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $213,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION! The Madison floor plan features a single story 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Enjoy dual sinks with vanity area, and walk-in closet in master. Open concept living area, with large kitchen island -perfect for entertaining. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and granite throughout home. Located on a corner lot, just minutes from the Creek Turnpike. Home is set to be completed in June! **Builder is offering 1 year home warranty

