 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $204,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $204,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $204,900

Relax on the large covered front porch of this full brick 3/2/2 + sunroom and 30X50 shop on 1.34 acre corner lot! Large living, woodburning fireplace, gas start and blower/heater, & built-ins. Large dining open to kitchen, updated cabinets, Corian countertops. Large primary, full bath & walk-in closet. Two add’l bdrms & large hall bath. Updated roof, HVAC, HWT, & windows.2 car shop with electric, fenced backyard. Peaceful country setting but conveniently located. Just needs your touch to make it your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert