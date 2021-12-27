3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $204,900

Relax on the large covered front porch of this full brick 3/2/2 + sunroom and 30X50 shop on 1.34 acre corner lot! Large living, woodburning fireplace, gas start and blower/heater, & built-ins. Large dining open to kitchen, updated cabinets, Corian countertops. Large primary, full bath & walk-in closet. Two add’l bdrms & large hall bath. Updated roof, HVAC, HWT, & windows.2 car shop with electric, fenced backyard. Peaceful country setting but conveniently located. Just needs your touch to make it your own!