3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $189,000

Quiet Living but close to town with Great Views. This gem sits about 1 mile of of I44. Don't miss this Gem! Perfect Location!
A federal jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before it found Alexander Nicholaus Sweet, 28, guilty of all seven counts he faced.
"Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times, and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
These figures have not been inducted, but they should be in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
Cole Adams has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M of the SEC, but, weirdly enough, not from SEC-bound OU or Oklahoma State.
More than 200 Texas state troopers will need to slim down by year's end or face discipline under a controversial policy limiting officers' waist size.
Southern Hills GM Nick Sidorakis: “Major championships are part of who we are. It’s part of our fabric and our brand.”
Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
The former Oklahoma quarterback, who will have his statue revealed during Saturday's spring game, was a guest on KREF's afternoon show "The Rush"
Here are the top girls basketball players in the Tulsa area. The girls basketball athlete of the year, as well as winners from all other high school sports, will be announced at the All-World Awards banquet on Aug. 2.
Prosecutors presented the day as one that could have ended differently if not for the defendant's decisions, but defense attorney Kevin Adams said his client was in fear for his life.
Blaming high gas prices on a political rival is not new, but it’s also misplaced, the editorial says.
