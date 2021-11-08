 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $170,000

You do not want to miss out on this open concept beauty! Walking distance to Holmes Park Elementary and Sapulpa High School! This home has so many upgrades, newer AC unit, updated fixtures, quartz countertops, undermount sink, LVT throughout, NO CARPET, Master with trayed ceiling and full bath, shed with electric, cedar closet in garage with additional storage and workspace, extended concrete on back patio great for entertainment! So much more to see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News