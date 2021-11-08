3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $170,000

You do not want to miss out on this open concept beauty! Walking distance to Holmes Park Elementary and Sapulpa High School! This home has so many upgrades, newer AC unit, updated fixtures, quartz countertops, undermount sink, LVT throughout, NO CARPET, Master with trayed ceiling and full bath, shed with electric, cedar closet in garage with additional storage and workspace, extended concrete on back patio great for entertainment! So much more to see!