Beautiful mid-century home on a corner lot. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Spacious kitchen. Building in the back is exempt from inspections, but has plumbing and electric could easily be transformed into workshop, office, extra living space.
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $165,000
