3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $139,900

Lake Sahoma Estates! Newer mobile home (2020) located on a beautiful 2.5 acre lot. Large trees, with a creek and wooded area in the back of the home. The home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with a nice kitchen and island that opens up to the living area. The bedrooms are spacious and the utility room is great with lots of storage and counter space. The mobile home is 76'X18' and is Energy Smart Certified.