3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $125,000

Check out this historic charmer in the heart of Sapulpa! With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large 2-car garage, the options are limitless. This home boasts a large fenced backyard, mature trees and beautiful curb appeal. Inside you will find a spacious split floor plan with tons of natural light! Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind home with so much character! Upstairs space can easily be converted into 4th bedroom or office! To be sold As-Is.

