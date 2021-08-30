Nice home located in a quiet neighborhood southwest of the Sapulpa business area. Easy drive to local shopping dining, and nearby schools. The home has lots of possibilities. Semi-open floor plan that offers ample room for small family gatherings and entertaining. Large corner lot with potential expansion, or creation of an outdoor living spaces for entertaining. Room for an RV or boat.
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $120,000
