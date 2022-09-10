 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $1,700

  2022-09-10
Move in Ready!!! NEW Farm House Construction on city lot near downtown Sapulpa!!! Master bedroom/bathroom with walk-in closet, tile shower, and 2 sinks. Great room with kitchen island, large pantry, separate breakfast area, faux fireplace, indoor laundry. Split floor plan for bedrooms. One small dog MUST be completely potty trained. NO puppies.

