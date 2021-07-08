 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $99,900

Here is the affordable Sand Springs opportunity you have been looking for! This property is over 2 acres in size and is a blank canvas when it comes to what you could do with it! The Shop/Garage is concrete floored and 2 tall overhead doors. This double wide is over 1900 sq ft and has a great split floorplan layout for a growing family! Property is being sold "as is." Make a plan to see it soon before someone beats you to it!

Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

  • Updated

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

