3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $954,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $954,000

  • Updated

PRICED FOR IMMEDIATE SALE, Spectacular lake setting can sleep 14+ 2 inground pools, 2 tennis courts with gorgeous views of lake Keystone. 2 cabins that sleep 6. Updated home with newer furnishings and amenities and wonderful windows with magnificent views. New roof, new siding and exterior paint, new decks front and back, fresh paint inside, all new flooring, refinished pool and more! Home is outside Diamond Head HOA with no restrictions

