Great investment or starter home. Garage has been converted to 3rd bedroom but could be converted back. Central heat and air and brand new roof! Large back yard. Owner says he does not believe the square footage to be correct. Close to shopping and only minutes to keystone lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $74,500
The "People's Convoy," one of several planned U.S. trucker convoys modeled after Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine and mask mandates, is planning two stops in Oklahoma over the weekend.
The work will involve combining the checkout area with QT Kitchens, a company spokeswoman says.
Lady Lorton, a well-maintained midcentury modern home available as an Airbnb, is owned by Christy and Dustin Thames.
Average salaries will range from $64,430 at a proposed factory in Pryor to $125,000 at a planned technology hub in Tulsa.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers
Canoo CEO confirms $300 million incentives number from state for Pryor factory
A 42-story commercial tower, a multipurpose outdoor stadium, hotels and locally owned businesses are among the features proposed by the two developers still vying for the project.
Tours of Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., will be available March 1-5 in exchange for a $5 donation (tours will be $25 after grand opening week).
An estimated 300 trucks participated in the convoy, which exited at the Big Cabin turnpike gate around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and departed Monday at 8 a.m.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate
Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.
