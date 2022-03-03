 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $74,500

Great investment or starter home. Garage has been converted to 3rd bedroom but could be converted back. Central heat and air and brand new roof! Large back yard. Owner says he does not believe the square footage to be correct. Close to shopping and only minutes to keystone lake.

