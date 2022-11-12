3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $570,000

Your new home is here. Step into the house you have dreamt about for years. Walk into your beautiful open concept split floorplan home and relax in the living room with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. The chef of the family is going to love the spacious kitchen with an island and quartz countertops. The app controlled range will definitely add to the simplicity of your cooking. The master bedroom and en suite with separate vanity's give you both plenty of room to get ready for the day. The master closet has great storage space and even connects to the laundry room. Upstairs you will find a large flex room that gives you lots of options. It has a full bathroom so it could be a theater room, a hobby room, a 2nd living area or a 4th bedroom. The backyard is perfect for those summertime get-togethers! The pool is a saltwater pool with app controlled LED lighting and has a powered cover to make covering the pool as simple as can be! Make sure to find time to come view this one of a kind floor plan before someone beats you to it.