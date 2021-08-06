 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $500,000

European Rustic Chic one-level home on a densely wooded 4-acre tract. Extensively updated Chef's kitchen. Built-in wet bar-wine storage in dining. Multiple patios. 3-car garage. 3rd Car includes 1/2 bath & is temperature controlled. Home built ADA Compliant. Every bedroom has exterior access. Brand New Concrete driveway with solar lighting. 2nd bedroom could be M-N-Law Suite. This beautiful home is a 10 minute drive from Downtown Tulsa.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News