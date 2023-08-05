A beautiful country style home in Sand Springs. This home sits on top of a hill overlooking a large stocked pond. Plantation shutters and automatic blinds throughout the home. Marble and granite counters tops. Large open living area. 42-inch wood burning fireplace. Updated lighting and new retaining wall. HERs rating of 53. Half acre lot. Close to highways and close to downtown Tulsa. Better than new with personal touches. All this and the washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included.
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $496,020
