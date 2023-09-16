This is the one. Relax and enjoy your best life in this immaculately maintained Sand Springs 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus den home. Stunner on .5 acres m/l. Leave the stress behind, entering through the front door you're drawn to a wall of windows overlooking a treelined view of a stocked pond and 132' natural stone retaining wall. Upgrades and appointments bring high end country style living to this highly sought after Teal Ridge neighborhood. Brilliantly designed home with remote controlled window treatments, new LED lighting, and plantation shutters through out. Beautiful 42 inch wood burning fireplace with gas starter is built with stones from the surrounding Teal Ridge area. Kitchen boasts GE Cafe Appliances as well as a stand alone pebble ice maker. A wonderful primary with spa like ensuite and generous walk through closet are a few of the features that make this house a home. Extremely energy efficient 53 HERS rating construction, Vivint Home Security system and newer high impact roof with a lifetime warranty will provide savings and a harmonious life style that you can start living now.