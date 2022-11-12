 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $454,900

Brand new home on a half acre with 3 bedrooms plus a flex room that can be used as an office! This home also features a spacious master bedroom with its own full bathroom and spacious laundry room. Accepting offers and move-in ready mid January!

