Brand new home on a half acre with 3 bedrooms plus a flex room that can be used as an office! This home also features a spacious master bedroom with its own full bathroom and spacious laundry room. Accepting offers and move-in ready mid January!
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $454,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already well-known in Pawhuska, he became known to Food Network viewers and often posed for selfies when fans found him at Pioneer Woman Mercantile.
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
Amy Whitmarsh, who lives in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, recently opened her doors to give actress Candace Cameron Bure a place to shoot scenes for her upcoming holiday movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”
POLL CLOSED: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Future of OSU's starting quarterback remains a mystery, leaving Cowboys' backup in an interesting position.
"When people’s lives and fortunes are at stake, we don’t want average, we want excellence," says Tulsa resident Tom Walker.
“We certainly will do weddings, but we have a vision beyond that to concerts and dinner theater," the developer says of Vinterra, on what was formerly White Hawk property.
In addition to the Veterans Day Parade, here are a number of other events and restaurant specials honoring military personnel that will be taking place this weekend.
Sooners are struggling this football season. What are coaches telling 2023 commits to keep recruiting class together?
Losing recruits isn't new – even OU’s best teams had players switch allegiances late – but this is the first time in years that team production may play a factor.
Voters will be asked on Nov. 8 whether to retain four of the nine justices on the state Supreme Court for new terms.