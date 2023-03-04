This Barndominium boasts 2000 sqft of ranch style living quarters with an additional 1200 sqft attached shop sitting on 7 acres in Sand Springs. Get all the benefits of countryside living with the bonus of being less then 10 minutes from everything you'd need in town. The great layout allows for a perfect living as well as entertaining flow. The land boasts of acrage, mature trees, and 2 ponds.
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $420,000
