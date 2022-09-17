3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $398,900

Investors Dream!! New in 2020 these beautiful duplexes are fully rented w/ current 1 yr lease and a waiting list!! Each side is approximately 1490 sq/ft. 3 bed 2 full and 1 half bath. All beds and and utility room upstairs. Granite throughout with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring for low maintenance. Covered porch and patio, dog run, pet door and pet crate or extra storage under the stairs. "Garage" space is smaller but perfect for onsite storage. Currently management provides lawn care. Home is CAT 5 wired. Amazing investment you won't want to miss out on. Duplex next door available as well MLS # 2232007