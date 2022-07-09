 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $379,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $379,000

More photos coming soon... This is an amazing open floor plan with a split 3 bedroom, 2 bath layout. Full 3 car garage with keypad and wifi openers, video doorbell, lots of windows and natural light... HUGE covered patio for hanging out with the family!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert