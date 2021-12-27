3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $325,000

You will not want to miss this house! Beautifully situated on a large corner lot with mature trees and wonderful landscaping. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, and a separate bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom! Updates include new tile throughout the house, all new carpet, fresh paint, and newer light fixtures. Park like backyard with pool, an area wired for a hot tub, and storm cellar! This home features an additional driveway to accommodate parking if needed! Schedule you showing today!