3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $325,000

Nice, Clean home at The Villas at Stone Creek Estates. Great Open living Split plan, open living area, private patio, garage features additional storage area, mud room at the garage entry. Wonderful Natural light. Modern Feel. LOTS of storage space. Walk in pantry. Certified RESNET HERS Rated home for real energy efficiency. 50 Gallon Water Tank and 5 ton HVAC system.

