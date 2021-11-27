 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $315,725

New construction, sold at time of listing. List price represents initial contract price including lot cost. Sold price will reflect any overages or credits for allowances throughout the building process. Because the property is under construction at the time of listing, photos may represent a previously built version of the same floor plan or rendering, and may show different features or finishes.

