3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $300,000

This gorgeous home is located in the Stone Creek Estates III Addition of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 1/2 car garage and Storage galore. Walk into the large living area featuring a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceiling, which is open to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features a roomy pantry, coffee bar, large island and lots of storage. Just of the kitchen is access to the covered back patio, which has a scenic view of the greenbelt. The Laundry/mud room is just off the garage and features a counter space and a bench area. The main suite has a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom featuring double sinks, shower, and corner tub. The second full bathroom features a tub/shower combo. There are 2 additional bedrooms that have walk-in closets. The oversize 2 ½ car garage gives you plenty of room for storage and work area. This home has recently updated vinyl wood plank flooring in the living room and main bedroom, and approximately a 2 year old roof. This home is Move-In ready and waiting for new owners to make it their own. LISTING AGENT IS RELATED TO SELLER