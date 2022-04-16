 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $255,000

Cozy, functional and trendy farmhouse. Kitchen has a large island that can accommodate 4 guests. In addition, a pantry and coffee bar area. Kitchen and breakfast area benefit from the natural light. Workstation in kitchen, open floor plan, soft close cabinets. LVP flooring throughout main living room and bathroom. Mudroom accessible from the front door. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a private bathroom with dual vanities & large shower. Newer chain link fence & outdoor shed.

