3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $249,000

Cozy, functional & trendy farmhouse. Large kitchen island seats 4 guests, plus a pantry & coffee bar area. Natural light in kitchen & breakfast area. Workstation in kitchen, open floor plan, soft close cabinets. LVP flooring throughout main living room & bathroom. Mudroom accessible from the front door. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, private bath with dual vanities & large shower. Newer chain link fence & outdoor shed. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac & 15 min from downtown Tulsa.

