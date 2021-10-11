3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $228,480

Cute cabin near Keystone Lake. Three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on a corner lot. Newly painted deck and updated wood beams in kitchen + living. Great views & secluded neighborhood.
Tulsa World exclusive: Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction announces campaign for governor. #oklaed
There are mounds of dirt appearing in my yard like something is digging. How do I stop this? — S.H.
Legalization of recreational marijuana is "not a matter of if; it's a matter of when," said Jed Green, who helped establish the group behind two ballot initiatives seeking to legalize cannabis use for anyone at least 21 years old and replace the state medical marijuana industry's current oversight agency.
Shakiba Capital's third acquisition in Tulsa is Echo Trail Apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., in the Union Public Schools district.
The final statistics were typical for Bixby and gruesome for the Yellowjackets.
Near-record high temperatures will set the stage for severe weather.
The past three years of growth have kept Pastor Michael Todd's head spinning. “You go from a converted grocery store, where I could vacuum the whole place, to now we’re in an arena,” he told the Tulsa World.
Tulsa's Gathering Place LLC had sued the small business, claiming it had 'wrongfully' used the park's name to promote its venture.
A large piece of cardboard with the stenciled message "Downtown N----r Town" entwined with a hand-drawn swastika was found Saturday morning outside the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce visitor's center.
Find out how many people have been vaccinated, plus how case counts have changed over time, and more with these charts and maps.
