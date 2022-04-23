 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $215,000

Amazing 3/2/2 home with lots of upgrades! Country feel just 10 min from downtown Tulsa. Best quality Hardee Plank siding with brick exterior. Vaulted ceilings with beams, amazing open floor plan. Gourmet eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.island and pantry, Large master bedroom with elegant bath, and walk-in closet.

