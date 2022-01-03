 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $199,500

Single Story! Extra large Family Room with Fireplace! Updates in last 2 years: New Roof, Tile, Exterior Paint, Granite on all Countertops, New Master Shower Tile & Shower Pan, New Appliances & Hot Water Tank! French Doors in Family Room lead to Beautiful, large Deck perfect for entertaining! Walk to Pratt Elementary! Owner is a licensed real estate Broker in Oklahoma.

