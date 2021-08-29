 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $195,000

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath updated home in highly desired Candlestick Beach 3! Beautiful kitchen with granite, modern backsplash and appliances. Wood tile floor in living, dining and kitchen. Covered front and back porch. Large fully fenced yard on .32 of an acre backs to Greenbelt. Swing set included. Neighborhood has expansive private beach and water access, perfect for fishing and to lake and state park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News