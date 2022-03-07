 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $193,500

Welcome home! This beautiful home is on a nearly 1 acre corner lot. Seller has completely remodeled this beauty, it has an RV cover and a carport plus an oversized 2 car garage. It has new inside paint, new fire place insert, new hot water tank, new HVAC , covered back patio with deck, new toilets, attic insulation, storm doors, clean air ducts and much more. This home is priced to sell and won't last long so you will want to view it as soon as possible.

