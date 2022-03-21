 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $175,000

Lovingly maintained single story home is situated on a great lot North of Sand Springs Downtown. Flexible floor plan can give you two living areas or a formal dining situation. Nice hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace in the main family area. This is a hard to find price point so make your appointments quickly. The roof is nearly new and there is a great she shed/garden building perfect for getting those Spring flowers ready. 2 Car Attached garage and tons more!

