3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $171,500

Welcome to "Angus Valley Acres III" in Sand Springs. Here we have a move in ready 1,225 sq ft. single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, privacy fence, and located on a corner lot. This home has lots of updates throughout and very well kept. Just a 15 minute drive to downtown Tulsa. This is an absolute must see. There will be an open house 11/28 from 1-3pm.