3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $138,900

Adorable three-bedroom home in the perfect location. Just a short trip to highway access. Near major amenities. Shopping, ten minutes from downtown, highway proximity. Perfect for first-time homebuyers or investors, reserved location in the neighborhood. Would make a fabulous addition to a rental portfolio. Quaint galley kitchen with space for the family. So much potential to add your touches, this one will go fast! Don’t miss it! Carpet allowance offered by Sellers.

