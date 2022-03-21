3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $110,000

Dreaming of living the lake life? Take a look at this home on a beautiful wooded 5 acre +/- lot! This gorgeous property is less than 5 miles from a boat ramp & located on a quiet country road with lots of mature trees. Home has a semi-open and split floor plan, formal dining, and 3 good sized rooms all with walk-in closets. Large attached 2 car garage. The possibilities are endless with this one! With a little vision, patience, and time, you can make this very affordable property your dream home. *AS IS*