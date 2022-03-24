 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $1,100

Adorable townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths in Sand Springs's Prattville community. Large eat-in kitchen & living area with brand new faux wood floors. Spacious newly carpeted upstairs bedrooms. Deck over-looking partially fenced yard. Refrigerator included. Lawncare provided. $1100/mo + $1100/security deposit. NO PETS PLEASE.

