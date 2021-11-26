 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ramona - $849,000

Amazing property for your farm dreams! Beauty custom built home, 60x100 barn, 30x60 shop with 3 bay doors, pond, corrals, fully fenced property. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus and office, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter throughout home. Built in storm shelter in the garage. Great location between Tulsa and Bartlesville located close to Highway 75.

