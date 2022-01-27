 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Prue - $41,900

  Updated
Great opportunity with additional land for a total of 0.44 acres! Lake Living! 3 bed 2 bath home with large living room, formal dining, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. What a price for almost half acre in a lake community. Park and ramps less than 5 minutes away!

