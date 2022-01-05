 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $929,995

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $929,995

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $929,995

This Glamorous French Chateau Style smart home backs up to The Patriot Golf course. Habersham cabinetry in entry and primary bedroom suite, a lower level theatre room, and about 426 sq ft of unfinished living space upstairs. Wolf appliances and thermador induction cook top. Hardwired generator. See amenities list for more! Amenity list available upon request.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys
OSU Sports Extra

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

  • Updated

Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school.” Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.”

Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert