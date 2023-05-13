Gorgeous single-level home in the gated Highland Pointe at Stone Canyon. This luxurious 3,160 square foot custom home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, game room with wet bar, oversized back patio with fireplace, an oversized 3 car garage and a floored attic with staircase. Sitting on an oversized cul de sac lot with greenbelt, the many features include Control 4 Smart Home System AV equipment with audio speakers and security cameras, plantation shutters throughout, hidden safe room, two master closets, master sitting room/office/nursery, central vacuum, epoxy garage floors, and professionally landscaped with rock wall raised bed garden and beautiful trees. Possible expansion opportunity upstairs.