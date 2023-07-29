Amazing New Construction home in the Hawthorne Neighborhood of Stone Canyon, The Claire II Is a brand new plan featuring 3 Bed and a Flex room or 4 bed, Huge great room open to a designer kitchen and dining area, Kitchen has a 5 burner cook top, double ovens, side by side built in fridge, large pantry, Beautiful natural hardwoods thru out living spaces, Large private master with beautiful bath including walk in shower and large soaking tub, Huge game/ entertainment room, 2 secondary bedrooms and bath upstairs. Covered patio with gas firepit. 2 separate 2 car garages.