 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $620,000

3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $620,000

Primed for SUMMER! Custom home w/tons of designer details & awesome floor plan on large lot w/pond view! Spacious living w/gas fireplace opens to chef's kitchen w/SS apps, stone counters, tons of storage & b'fast area. Study + dining w/butler's pantry. Master suite w/great closet & spa like bath w/slipper tub. 2nd floor w/finished bonus space +framed for 2 room exp w/plumbed full bath. Covered patio looks to stunning NEW POOL w/spa! Yard fenced pre-close.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert