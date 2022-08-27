 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $549,000

  • Updated
Better than new 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/3 Car + in Boulder Point. Game Room. Over half acre lot, Oversized covered back patio, Luxurious Details, Custom surround sound system, Giant Kitchen Island, Low-e windows, Full-tile frameless glass shower, Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors, Natural Stone Countertops, Spray Foam Insulation, 16 SEER AC, 95% Efficient Furnace & More!

