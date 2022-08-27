Better than new 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/3 Car + in Boulder Point. Game Room. Over half acre lot, Oversized covered back patio, Luxurious Details, Custom surround sound system, Giant Kitchen Island, Low-e windows, Full-tile frameless glass shower, Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors, Natural Stone Countertops, Spray Foam Insulation, 16 SEER AC, 95% Efficient Furnace & More!
3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $549,000
Scheels, which boasts attractions such as an indoor Ferris wheel, could open in the fall of 2024.
Guerin Emig: Cowboys accept Gunnar Gundy for who he is, not who dad is, allowing backup quarterback critical peace of mind
It hasn't been easy being Mike Gundy's position-playing, number-wearing son at Oklahoma State, but Gunnar is finding his way.
Three students total, one from Phoenix Rising alternative school and two from East Central High School, were in possession of guns in two separate incidents Friday and Monday. #oklaed
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
The PikePass toll for the mile between 41st and 51st streets was going to be 65 cents, but because of area residents' opposition, the toll was dropped to 40 cents.
Bixby's Connor Kirby accounted for 279 yards and three TDs, including the go-ahead 85-yard run in the second quarter. Austin Havens completed 15-of-20 passes for 118 yards and a TD.
Cole Adams' January message: “Dad, you won’t believe this. Guess who I just got an offer from. Alabama!”
Ultimately, Bixby did what Bixby has done for eight years.
A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for this QuikTrip treat. Booker T. Washington's Micah Tease on Bixby-Owasso: "I'll be there. Two great teams."
The building's main plaza renovation also includes a Garden Terrace, Plaza Lounge and a half-dozen other local vendors.