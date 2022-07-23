3 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $488,000

The Willow plan offers 3 bedrooms, media room c/b 4th bedroom up,3 full baths, large living area, study, soaring ceilings boasting over 3,000 sq ft. The modern home offers, full brick exterior with a coveted black touch cedar accents and covered patio and porch. Hardwoods in common areas w/ carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is perfect for get togethers with tons of storage, pantry, and mud room perfect to drop off goods. The home has an estimated time of completion of Mid July.